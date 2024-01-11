Denver philanthropy leader is family's third generation to receive MLK award Denver philanthropy leader is family's third generation to receive MLK award 03:19

This week the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission is recognizing individuals who are carrying forward the vision of the civil rights leader.

One woman recognized Tuesday night at Boettcher Concert Hall is the third generation in her family to receive the honor.

Executive Director of the BRIC Fund LaDawn Sullivan, joins her mother former Denver County Court Judge Dianne Briscoe, and civil rights leader Ruth Denny in receiving the Humanitarian Award given by the Holiday Commission.

Denver civil rights pioneer Ruth Denny. Denny Family

Sullivan and Briscoe recently gathered to reminisce about Denny.

"It's kind of like the trifecta. My grandmother was a trailblazer. My mom was a trailblazer in our family, particularly becoming a judge and fighting for justice," said Sullivan, who was honored at the 2024 Colorado Symphony MLK Tribute concert.

Sullivan was recognized for her 27 years of work in philanthropy including her vision to create the first Black community fund, known as Black Resilience in Colorado or BRIC, a fund of the Denver Foundation.

"The spirit of philanthropy has always been a part of our family and giving back and supporting others, not just with money but with how we've invested our time and our skill sets, our voice," said Sullivan.

LaDawn Sullivan receives MLK Humanitarian Award. Bernard Grant

Since its founding in 2020, BRIC has distributed more than $2.7 million dollars to more than 170 nonprofits - initiatives such as Queenship - which lift up the Black community.

Sullivan often invokes her grandmother's memory when encountering challenges herself. Ruth Denny met with iconic American author James Baldwin in Denver months before the 1963 March on Washington.

"What it took to bring people together in Colorado to get people to the march was something that she shared. And then I think the other part was just what she's faced here. The discrimination she faced in Colorado," Sullivan said.

Denny's vision - Sullivan's mother Judge Briscoe remembers it too as Denny fought for basic rights.

From left, Judge Dianne Briscoe, LaDawn Sullivan and Ruth Denny. LaDawn Sullivan

"She had my brother and I on the picket lines at the Denver Dry, King Soopers, Zone Cab. We were and making signs. We had meetings in our house. The Congress of Racial Equality meetings in our home," Judge Briscoe said.

If Ruth Denny were alive today, Briscoe says she'd be heartbroken by all the hate and vitriol out there. But also draw hope from the aspirations of so many people who see what's possible.

"That are on the spectrum of caring, and on the spectrum of seeing people as people and trying to treat people equally regardless of color, sexual orientation, gender etc. That gives hope," said Briscoe.

And Sullivan adds, never forgetting the past, "The constant need for us to not only understand our history but embrace it so that we can learn and move forward positively from it."

Denver hosts one of the largest MLK events in the nation with the Marade set for Monday morning January 15.

You can watch live streaming coverage starting at 9:30 on CBS News Colorado.