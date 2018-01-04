Colorado state Capitol lockdown lifted after reports of shots fired

Last Updated Jan 4, 2018 4:46 PM EST
The Colorado state Capitol in Denver was on lockdown Thursday as police responded to reports of shots fired, CBS Denver reported. The lockdown was later lifted, according to the Colorado State Patrol's Public Affairs Unit.
Police said Thursday afternoon there was a "large police presence" on the scene and warned people to expect traffic delays.
Someone was reported shooting out of a vehicle near the state Capitol, CBS Denver reports. SWAT crews surrounded an RTD bus parked near the state Capitol.
No injuries have been reported. Police advised people to avoid the area, according to CBS Denver.
Police said an investigation was ongoing.