Colorado state Capitol lockdown lifted after reports of shots fired

The Colorado state Capitol in Denver was on lockdown Thursday as police responded to reports of shots fired, CBS Denver reported. The lockdown was later lifted, according to the Colorado State Patrol's Public Affairs Unit.

Lockdown at Capitol is LIFTED. Buildings are no longer on lockdown. @DenverPolice handling investigation. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 4, 2018

Police said Thursday afternoon there was a "large police presence" on the scene and warned people to expect traffic delays.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of Colfax and Sherman, officers responding to report of shots fired. No reported injuries at this time. Expect traffic delays in the area. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/c31jFYLOwF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2018

Someone was reported shooting out of a vehicle near the state Capitol, CBS Denver reports. SWAT crews surrounded an RTD bus parked near the state Capitol.

Witness tells @CBS4Shaun that someone pulled a gun while walking on Colfax NEAR the Capitol and fired shots at a car. Someone in the car returned fire #breaking — Jeff Gurney (@JefGurney) January 4, 2018

RTD bus may have been caught in the middle #breaking — Jeff Gurney (@JefGurney) January 4, 2018

No injuries have been reported. Police advised people to avoid the area, according to CBS Denver.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.