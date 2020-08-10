Apparent drive-by shooting wounds 9 at family gathering in park

Nine people were shot during a family gathering in a Denver park Sunday, but all were expected to survive, police said.

The shooting appeared to be a drive-by attack at about 4:30 p.m. in the Byers and Pecos Park, CBS Denver reports.

Denver police spokesman Tyrone Campbell said six victims were transported by ambulance to hospitals and another three went to hospitals on their own.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Police tweeted late Sunday night about another injury related to the shooting:

#DPD UPDATE - W Byers Pl: In relation to this incident, there are a TOTAL of nine shooting victims. As the investigation continues, we have also identified one person who suffered minor injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle while attempting to flee the scene. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 10, 2020

The victims all appeared to be young people, but Campbell said he couldn't immediately specify their ages.

Police had partial information about a suspect but didn't plan to release details about the suspect or a possible motive Sunday evening, Campbell said. A cash reward was being offered for information about the case, police said.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire and then saw people running from the area.

"It sounds like it was just a family gathering," Campbell said. "The parties in the park, based on our information, have absolutely no culpability in this at all. They are considered victims."

