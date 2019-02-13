Gunman kills wife at dentist's office, gets shot by bystander, police say

A gunman shot and killed his wife at a dentist's office in Tennessee Wednesday morning, police said. An armed bystander shot the gunman, detained him and waited for police to arrive, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters.

The sheriff said the gunman's wife worked at the dentist's office in Kingsport. Cassidy didn't identify the gunman or his wife and said he didn't know the motive for the shooting.

The gunman was taken to a hospital with "a couple of gunshot wounds," Cassidy said. He didn't identify the bystander but called him a hero.

"It's a citizen, a concealed-carry permit holder that saw a threat, eliminated that threat and stood by until law enforcement arrived and did a really good job," the sheriff said. He added that he didn't know where the bystander specifically was at the time of the shooting.

Cassidy said the shooting could have been a lot worse if the bystander wasn't there. No one else was injured.