Democrats outraged over Senate GOP's last-minute tax bill reveal

Senate Democrats were outraged Friday night after Republicans unveiled the 479-page text of their tax overhaul shortly before the bill went to the Senate floor for a vote.

The short timeframe, Democrats complained, left them no time to read all the provisions in the hefty legislation. Those hundreds of pages included new amendments and some handwritten notes that were nearly illegible. Republicans want to move the bill through swiftly, after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday announced the chamber had the votes to pass the legislation.

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) claimed she was handed the amendments to be included in the bill not by any of her colleagues, but by a lobbyist. Lobbyists, her comment implied, saw the bill before Democratic members.

She also tweeted that the Senate can learn from history. Rep. Nancy Pelosi famously said, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it" about the Affordable Care Act in 2010, a comment that came back to haunt her.

We can learn from history. We need to read this bill. What could go wrong? — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 2, 2017

Sen. John Tester (D-Mont.) tweeted out a video of the heft bill, which he said he received shortly before the vote was expected.

I was just handed a 479-page tax bill a few hours before the vote. One page literally has hand scribbled policy changes on it that can’t be read. This is Washington, D.C. at its worst. Montanans deserve so much better. pic.twitter.com/q6lTpXoXS0 — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) December 2, 2017

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said the bill was crafted "ENTIRELY" behind closed doors.

UPDATE: Republicans finally released their 500-page tax cut bill—drafted ENTIRELY behind closed doors. We’re probably voting tonight, but NO ONE has read the bill! Unacceptable. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 1, 2017

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, highlighted how illegible some of the bill's scribbled notes were.

Senate Republicans can’t put their own scribbled amendment into the record because nobody can read it. This is what we’re voting on. #Page257 pic.twitter.com/SoEo4TvfBc — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 2, 2017

On the Senate floor, members also protested last-minute amendments, such as a provision to exempt colleges and universities that don't accept federal Title IV funds from a tax on their endowments. Democrats pointed out that would apply to very few colleges — specifically, the religiously affiliated Hillsdale College in Michigan and Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

The vote is expected to take place at some point later Friday.