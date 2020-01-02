Presidential candidates release fundraising totals for 4th quarter

Presidential candidates are releasing their fundraising numbers from the fourth quarter of 2019, which began October 1 and ended December 31. The fourth quarter is critical in the lead-up to the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary in early February.

Campaigns are required to file their fundraising totals with the Federal Election Commission by January 31, but candidates with impressive hauls often choose to make their numbers for the fourth quarter public before then. Here is the rundown of how much presidential candidates raised in the fourth quarter:

Democrats

Pete Buttigieg: $24.7 million

Tulsi Gabbard: $3.4 million

$3.4 million Bernie Sanders: $34.5 million

Andrew Yang: $16.5 million

Republicans