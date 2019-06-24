How to watch the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate
Kicking off the race to 2020, the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 cycle will be held in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Candidates are expected to be grilled on all things policy, party and news of the day.
To qualify for the first debate in Miami, which will play out over two nights, candidates had to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1% in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee. According to NBC News, which is hosting the debate, candidates' podium placements will be "based on polling."
Because so many of the contenders qualified for the first round of debate, the Democrats will be split into two groups across two consecutive nights totaling four hours. Ten candidates were randomly chosen to appear on each night.
Here's a look at everything you should know about watching this week's Democratic debate.
First Democratic debate schedule
- Dates: Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27
- Time: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST
- Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida
How to watch the first 2020 Democratic debate
- Official TV broadcast: NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo
- Free online stream: NBCNews.com, NBC News apps, Telemundo, NBC News' Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
- Additional coverage: Watch CBSN for live coverage of the debates before, during and after
DNC debate candidates for June 26
- Cory Booker
- Bill de Blasio
- Julián Castro
- John Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Jay Inslee
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O'Rourke
- Tim Ryan
- Elizabeth Warren
DNC debate candidates for June 27
- Joe Biden
- Michael Bennet
- Pete Buttigieg
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Kamala Harris
- John Hickenlooper
- Bernie Sanders
- Eric Swalwell
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
Candidates who did not qualify for the first DNC debate
- Seth Moulton
- Steve Bullock
- Mike Gravel
- Wayne Messam