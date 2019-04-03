Democratic candidates speak at Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention

A number of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to speak at Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention as they compete to reach black voters, a critical demographic in the upcoming primary elections. Sharpton's convention has garnered prominent guests in the past, such as President Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Presidential candidates speaking at the National Action Network convention on Wednesday include former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, businessman Andrew Yang and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the gubernatorial race in Georgia last year and is currently mulling a presidential bid, is also speaking Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, Rep. John Delaney and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are speaking at the convention.

Friday will see the greatest concentration of 2020 candidates speaking at the event: Gov. John Hickenlooper and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker will be making remarks. Potential presidential contender Rep. Eric Swalwell will also be speaking on Friday.

Democrats have been working assiduously to court black voters, as winning black support is critical to success in primaries in southern states with large black populations. Sens. Booker, Harris and Sanders in particular have made South Carolina, the second primary state, a key component of their campaign strategies.