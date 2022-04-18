Man arrested for sexual assault may have committed assaults in at least 5 other states, police say

Police in Colorado say a man arrested last month in connection with two sexual assaults may also have committed assaults in at least five other states over the last decade. Demetrius Wooden, 34, was arrested in Grandview, Missouri, on March 21, and soon after extradited to Colorado, where police suspect he committed sexual assaults in June and September 2021.

The September assault allegedly occurred after a concert at a stadium in Commerce City, Colorado, CBS Denver reports. The June incident allegedly took place about four miles away in Denver's Gateway neighborhood.

In an April 11 press release, the Denver Police Department said detectives think Wooden "may have committed additional sexual assaults in various states during the past 10 years, to include, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota and the mid-western states. He may have also been in additional states."

Detectives are seeking information from the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release details about the additional crimes for which Wooden is suspected. He is being held on $70,000 bond, according to jail records.