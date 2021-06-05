Delta flight diverted after "unruly" passenger approaches cabin

The FBI responded Friday after a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque after a passenger approached the cabin in a way that forced flight attendants to act. Delta said Flight 386 landed in Albuquerque without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement.

According to Delta, the crew and passengers of Flight 386 "assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque. The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement."

There were 162 passengers on board and six crew members on board, Delta said. An additional flight with the passengers operated from Albuquerque to Nashville and landed about five hours behind schedule.

Video from the flight showed flight attendants and passengers wrestling the passenger and then tackling him and tying him up.

One passenger tweeted that the person who tried to break into the cabin was shouting "stop the plane."

This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit. He was screaming “Stop the plane.” pic.twitter.com/8CG7zNFpTq — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021

FBI Albuquerque tweeted they responded to a report of a diverted flight at Albuquerque International Sunport on Friday, and there is no threat to the public.