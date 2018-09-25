Delta Air Lines hit with "technology issue," says "all IT systems" restored

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday night that it was addressing a "technology issue" that affected "some" of its systems. The airliner announced that is has since "restored all IT systems" and that "all ground stops have been lifted."

Earlier, Delta said that a ground stop was in effect only for flights to Atlanta -- which is the company's main hub. Delta has since said that ground stop was lifted.

There was no immediate word on how many flights or travelers were affected.

"Delta employees are now working diligently to accommodate customers whose travel plans have been affected," the company said in a press release. "Booking, check-in and flight status are now available on delta.com. The Fly Delta app is also now functional. Customers should check flight information on delta.com or on the Fly Delta app for the latest operational information affecting their flights."

Delta mentioned there "there was no disruption or safety impact on any Delta flights in the air."

Kris Van Cleave contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.