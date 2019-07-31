Delta Air Lines pilot taken off plane and arrested after failing sobriety test before flight

A Delta Air Lines pilot was arrested Tuesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after failing a sobriety test. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at a security checkpoint noticed the smell of alcohol on the pilot and called airport police who administered the test, CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

The incident occurred late Tuesday morning as Flight 1728 was set to fly from Minneapolis to San Diego. Airport police officers and transportation security officials were conducting additional screening for pilots and crews before the flight took off. The pilot was on the plane and prepared to fly when TSA officer called airport police who administered the test, CBS Minnesota reported.

The 37-year-old pilot, Gabriel Schroeder, saw the tests being administered and attempted to turn around to leave the screening area. He was found to be in possession of an alcoholic container and to be impaired. A breathalyzer test was conducted.

.@Delta pilot Gabriel Schroeder, 37, was arrested this morning at @mspairport after @tsa officers say they smelled alcohol on his breath and called airport police. Schroeder was given a breathalyzer test. He was supposed to fly DL1728 to San Diego — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) July 30, 2019

According to CBS Minnesota, Schroeder is not currently charged or in jail and has no criminal history with the Hennepin County Jail.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement, "Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation."