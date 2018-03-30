Delivering the news in Liberia, free of charge

MONROVIA, LIBERIA -- A chalkboard on the busiest street in Monrovia is one of the most widely seen news sources in all of Liberia. It's called "Daily Talk," and was created by managing editor Alfred Sirleaf. He created the billboard to help the less fortunate in Liberia stay informed, and it's funded by donations from the community.

We asked people at "Daily Talk" why they come to Alfred for their news, and their answer was simple -- it's free of charge.

CBS News

For Liberians who can't read, Alfred even reads the news of the day out loud to them. He says politicians have tried to bribe him to write articles in their favor, but he's never taken their offers.

"What we do is we got passions and we are committed, and we got focus and we got objectives," Sirleaf said. "We stand by those commitments and objectives to do exactly what's best for society."

Although he's survived years of threats and critics, Sirleaf says a shortage of chalk might be what stops him from delivering the news each day to people in Liberia.

"I love my country and I want people to get informed, get real news," Sirleaf said.

Want to send Alfred chalk? Send us an email to ontheroad@cbsnews.com.