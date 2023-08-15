Watch CBS News
Mother of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher expected to plead guilty to Virginia charges

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who authorities say shot his teacher at a Virginia elementary school in January is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to state charges stemming from the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Deja Taylor was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor in April, but it wasn't clear if she was pleading guilty to those same charges.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in a Newport News courtroom Tuesday morning.

In April, Taylor's attorney said his client had experienced miscarriages and postpartum depression before the January incident at Richneck Elementary School, according to the Associated Press.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally obtaining and possessing a firearm and making a false statement on a government form to buy the firearm.

She's scheduled to be sentenced for the federal charges in October.

