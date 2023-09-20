Deion Sanders condemns death threats directed at Colorado State's Henry Blackburn

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on Tuesday defended Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, who has received death threats over a late hit that sent Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital.

Blackburn, who plays safety for the Rams, has been targeted by death threats since the hit on Saturday, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said.

"Our university is supporting him, the police department is supporting him, because of the seriousness of the threats that have come out of this," Norvell said. "It's just sad. It's sad that that's the state of the world we live in."

He also wished Hunter well and emphasized that he doesn't want to see any college football players hurt.

"We don't coach that kind of football," Norvell said.

Sanders at a Tuesday press conference spoke out against the death threats made against Blackburn and defended the Rams player.

"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game," Sanders told the media. "He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty. You could call it just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats."

Sanders said that he personally receives death threats each week. The coach did not share details on the threats he'd received.

"I don't mind getting death threats, I get them every week — but a kid, it's not good," Sanders said.

Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, said Hunter would likely be out for weeks.

Hunter posted about the hit on his social media

"He did what he was supposed to do," Hunter said. "It's football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. You've got to get up and fight again."

Blackburn was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the late hit, but many, including NBA star Lebron James, wondered why he wasn't ejected from the game for targeting.

Colorado would go on to win 43-35 in double overtime.