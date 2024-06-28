At least 4 killed, 9 injured when vehicle crashes into nail salon in Deer Park, Long Island

4 dead, 9 hurt after minivan crashes through Long Island nail salon 4 dead, 9 hurt after minivan crashes through Long Island nail salon 01:58

BABYLON, N.Y. - At least four people were killed and another nine injured when a driver crashed a minivan through the front of a nail salon on Long Island, New York, Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred at 4:42 p.m. local time at the Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Avenue in Deer Park in Suffolk County.

Dominic Albanese, third assistant chief for the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department, said in a news briefing that four people were pronounced dead at the scene and nine were rushed to area hospitals, one of whom was airlifted by helicopter. Several people had to be extricated, Albanese said.

An emergency helicopter lands near the scene of a deadly crash in Deer Park, New York, on June 28, 2024. At least four people were killed and nine hospitalized, officials said. CBS2

The driver was among those hospitalized. The conditions of the injured victims was unknown.

Those killed in the crash were inside the building, Albanese said. No names have been released.

The minivan remained lodged deep in the back of the salon, and 150 firefighters and emergency responders were on scene, Albanese said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.