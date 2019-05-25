Search underway for missing 4-year-old swept away by Indiana floodwaters

Water levels have dropped slightly along a rain-swollen creek in northern Indiana where they are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy, authorities said. Search crews were back on Deer Creek in Delphi on Saturday morning looking for the boy, who was identified as Owen Jones.

Officials were using drones, boats and sonar to search the creek, which is located about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They searched until 12 a.m. Saturday before halting their efforts, Lt. Dan Dulin, of the state's Department of Natural Resources, told CBS affiliate WLFI.

A witness on a bridge saw Jones being carried downstream Thursday evening and notified authorities. The child had been playing in Delphi's Riley Park, which the creek flows through.

The creek is normally safe, Dulin said, but flooding had made its currents dangerous. "It wouldn't be uncommon to find people wading or swimming in the water here," said Dulin.

"I feel like it's probably just the kids misunderstood or just didn't realize how the conditions were different than what they saw the last time," he added.

According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are expected in Delphi Saturday afternoon, with wet weather continuing Sunday and Monday.