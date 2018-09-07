Debra Van Horn, former trainer who worked with Larry Nassar, arrested at Texas airport

HOUSTON -- Authorities in Texas have arrested a former sports medicine trainer charged in connection to Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who admitted to molesting gymnasts for years. The Walker County district attorney's office says Debra Van Horn was detained Thursday morning by Homeland Security officials at a Houston airport as she exited a flight from China.

A grand jury has indicted Van Horn on a single count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Walker County District Attorney David Weeks previously reported Van Horn, who worked for USA Gymnastics for 30 years, was charged as "acting as a party" with Nassar.

The district attorney's office says her first court appearance is set for Sept. 24. She has been booked into the Walker County jail.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston.

In May, former gymnasts Jamie Dantzscher and Jeanette Antolin told "CBS This Morning" they were sexually abused by Nassar for years, often while training at the Karolyi Ranch.

"We're not backing down, we're not going away," Dantzscher told CBS News' Omar Villafranca. "We're going to keep fighting until the right people are held accountable for the mistakes they've made."

Nassar was sentenced in Michigan earlier this year to decades in prison.