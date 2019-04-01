"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville to have surgery for cancerous thyroid nodule after viewer noticed a lump

"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed in a video released to viewers Monday that she will undergo surgery to remove a thyroid nodule from her neck. In the message, Norville said it was thanks to one viewer's sharp eye that she went to her doctor in the first place.

"We live in a world of 'see something, say something,' and I'm really glad we do," she said in the clip posted on "Inside Edition"'s YouTube channel. "A long time ago, an 'Inside Edition' viewer reached out to say she'd seen something on my neck. It was a lump."

The anchor said she hadn't noticed the lump before, but went to her doctor to get it checked. While it wasn't anything at the time, she continued to get it looked at over the years.

"For years, it was nothing. Until recently," she said, "It was something."

Norville said her doctors informed her that it is a "very localized form of cancer," which she will be having surgery to remove Tuesday. She explained she would not be undergoing chemotherapy, and was told she would not be treated with radiation, but she would "be away for a bit."

In her absence, Norville said "Inside Edition" correspondent and weekend anchor Diane McInerney will be "holding down the fort."

The anchor finished the minute-long personal video by asking viewers for their support: "If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon and I thank you very much ... I'll be away for a bit, but I do hope you'll tune in to 'Inside Edition' every day. Until then, thanks for watching."

The two-time Emmy-winning anchor joined the show in 1995 from CBS News, where she was an anchor and a correspondent, according to her biography.