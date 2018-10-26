Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks about suspicious packages

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz weighed in on the suspicious packages from an assailant who put her return address on the packages.

"It's deeply disturbing to have my name used that way," and "troubling" and "sinister," Wasserman Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chair told reporters after she finished voting in Hollywood, Florida Friday.

"You will be found, you will be prosecuted," she added, addressing the perpetrator.

A number of prominent Democrats have been sent suspicious packages from an assailant who put Wasserman Schultz's return address on the packages