4 people die while attending country music festival at Michigan International Speedway

/ AP

At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday.

Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, the Lenawee County sheriff's office said. The five men were in their early 20s.

A concerned friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles west of Detroit. They were staying at a campground outside the festival grounds in Woodstock Township.

2021 Faster Horses Festival
Jason Aldean performs during Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. ERIKA GOLDRING / Getty Images

"This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens of Croswell.  

The cause and manner was unknown, state police said, although investigators were looking for a suspect.

"Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending" the music festival, state police said.

According to a Facebook post, a candle light vigil will be held at the Michigan Center Football Field on Monday to commemorate the four people who died

The three-day festival concluded on Sunday. Its headliners included Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

First published on July 19, 2021 / 6:35 AM

