Man arrested in Canada after bodies of 3 children found burned in car, 2 women found dead in different locations

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Canada after the bodies of three children, burned in a car, and two women were found dead in different locations, police said.

"It is believed that the adult male in custody and all five deceased individuals are known to each other," a Royal Canadian Mounted Police statement said.

The events took place Sunday morning in the vicinity of the small town of Carman, home to 2,800 people, in central Manitoba province.

A woman's body was first found along a road Sunday morning.

Several hours later the burning vehicle with the three children, who died on the spot, was found.

Investigators found the body of a second woman in a home shortly after, the statement said.

"As a parent, I simply can't imagine the enormity of your loss," Inspector Tim Arseneault of RCMP major crime services said at a news conference Sunday, according to the CBC. "The community of Carman and surrounding areas will also be grieving as they have lost some of their youngest residents in such a tragic way."

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew sent condolences in a post on social media.