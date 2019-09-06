Three more deaths and at least 450 illnesses linked to vaping nationwide

Officials on Friday in Indiana, California and Minnesota reported deaths in their states linked to vaping. Previous deaths have been reported in Illinois and Oregon.

Indiana health officials confirmed a patient died from a severe lung injury; Minnesota health officials linked a death in August to electronic cigarettes and Los Angeles health officials recorded the state's first vaping-related death.

Nationwide, U.S. health officials said Friday that they're now investigating more than 450 cases of possible vaping-related illnesses in 33 states.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said some type of chemical exposure is likely associated with the illnesses, but more information is needed to determine the exact cause. Many of those hospitalized reported recently vaping a THC product with chemicals from marijuana, while a smaller group reported using regular e-cigarettes.

The CDC did not identify any particular brand of e-cigarette, but expressed concern about any product sold on the street or tampered with by users.

"They're really concerned about unknown substances people are buying on the street," LaPook said. "They think it's not an infection, it's a probably some chemical irritation. When you think about it, these e-cigarette devices are really like chemistry sets. You put in this liquid, you lick it, you heat it up – there's some kind of chemical reaction. You're creating all these different chemicals. You're not entirely sure what these chemicals are, but we are sure of one thing: You are sucking a lot of them."

Officials said the Indiana death involved a person older than 18, but that no additional information about the patient will be released. The Indiana health department said it has confirmed eight cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping and is investigating more than 20 other suspected cases.

In Minnesota, health officials said the patient was over 65 years old and had died in August after a long and complicated hospitalization. Minnesota State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said the patient had a history of underlying lung disease and was hospitalized with a severe lung injury that progressed to include other conditions. They are investigating if it is linked to THC.

Los Angeles County public health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said the victim was over 55 years old with chronic health issues, CBS Los Angeles reported. No further details were released.

Government health investigators are looking into whether an oil derived from Vitamin E — found in samples of marijuana vaping products from patients all over the country who got sick — may be responsible for at least some of the cases.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in following any potential leads, including Vitamin E acetate found in many of the samples containing THC, and we're committed to taking appropriate actions as the facts emerge," FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless said on Twitter. "We urge consumers to avoid buying vaping products from the street, and to refrain from using THC oil or modifying/adding any substances to products purchased in stores."

One Illinois teenager, who has been hospitalized since last week, told CBS News that his lungs "are like a 70-year-old's" after vaping with THC. "My lungs will never be the same," said Adam Hergenreder, 18.

Earlier this week, the governor of Michigan announced it will become the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

Dr. Jon LaPook and Dean Reynolds contributed to this report.