What do a K-Pop star, a DJ, a U.S. YouTuber and 5 others all have in common? A free trip to the moon.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa (center) and the eight people he selected for his "dearMoon project," plus two chosen as backups, are seen in a promotional image from the dearMoon project website. dearMoon project

Tokyo — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-Pop star T.O.P. will be among the eight people who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year. The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.



The eight people Maezawa selected for his "dearMoon project" are T.O.P., who debuted as a lead rapper for the K-Pop group Big Bang; American DJ Steve Aoki; filmmaker Brendan Hall and YouTuber Tim Dodd, also of the United States. The other four are British photographer Karim Illiya, Indian actor Dev Joshi, Czech artist Yemi AD and Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam. American Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu were chosen as backups.



T.O.P.'s real name is Choi Seung-hyun. The 35-year-old started out as an underground rapper before joining Big Bang, one of the world's top boy bands, in 2006.



T.O.P. said in a video released by the dearMoon website that he has always fantasized about space and the moon since he was a child and, "I cannot wait."



"When I finally see the moon closer I look forward to my personal growth and returning to the earth as an artist with an inspiration," he said.



Maezawa made the announcement on his Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week saying he held an online meeting with Elon Musk and that his "major announcement about space" was underway.

He and the others would be among the first to travel on the SpaceX vehicle. The trip is expected to take about a week. The spaceship will not make a lunar landing but is expected to come within 120 miles of the moon's surface while circling it for three days.



The trip is expected next year, though the exact schedule has not been disclosed.

Last year, Maezawa, 47, and his producer Yozo Hirano became the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. He has not disclosed the cost for that mission, though reports said he paid $80 million.

After a smooth rendezvous, Japanese space tourist Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant, piloted by a Russian commander, docked with the International Space Station for a 12-day stay in 2021. NASA

The billionaire initially launched a high-profile campaign to recruit a soulmate for his first journey to the moon, but after receiving applications from nearly 28,000 would-be romantic partners from around the globe, he pulled the plug on that idea. Maezawa said he'd cancelled his involvement in the "Full Moon Lovers" project for personal reasons, noting his regret at disappointing those who had applied to appear on the show.



Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching Japan's largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. In 2019, he resigned as CEO of the e-commerce company Zozo Inc. to devote his time to space travel. Forbes magazine estimates his wealth at $1.9 billion.