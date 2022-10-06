One person wounded in shooting at Michigan hotel; suspect "contained" but still dangerous, police say

One person was wounded when a suspect opened fire at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan, police said Thursday. The suspect has been "contained" inside the hotel but is still considered extremely dangerous, authorities said.

Police said they first responded to a report of shots fired at the hotel at 1:09 p.m. local time. They have since "contained" the suspect at the location and are negotiating with them, according to Dearborn Police Corporal Dan Bartok.

Police did not offer any additional information about the suspect or their possible motive. Bartok said the victim has been hospitalized but declined to say more about their condition.

A photo from the scene shows police outside the hotel. Kila Peeples-Hudson

Michigan State Police official Michael Shaw warned residents to stay away from the area, noting that the suspect could still shoot at passerby.

"This is a dangerous situation," he said.

The incident prompted a local elementary school to go into lockdown, and the University of Michigan's Dearborn campus warned students to avoid the area where the shooting occurred.

Dearborn is located less than 10 miles west of Detroit.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.