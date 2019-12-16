11 dead as winter storm threatens millions of Americans

At least 11 people have died on icy roads in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri as a wave of deadly storms hit the Midwest and Northeast. The wintry weather was part of a storm system that hit parts of the Midwest and was expected to extend into the Northeast through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

In Missouri, the storm dumped from 3 to 9 inches of snow across a large swath of the state. Much of Missouri was under either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday. A trail of stranded cars were left behind because of the storm.

"We will be out there with our 200+ trucks all day plowing snow as it comes along. But there will be some snow getting on the roadway, there will be some slick spots, that's our biggest concern," Bob Beckert of the Missouri Department of Transportation, told CBS News.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed Sunday night when a driver lost control and overturned on U.S. 67 in St. Francois County in the eastern part of the state. A motorist who was stranded after a previous crash and two good Samaritans who were trying to help were struck.

And in mid-Missouri's Callaway County, an 18-year-old was killed when his vehicle went off the side of Missouri 94 and overturned. The patrol also said in a tweet Monday morning that it had responded to over 660 calls from stranded motorists and to 685 other traffic crashes.

The University of Missouri started classes late on Monday because of the storm. In Kansas, the storm brought up to 11 inches of snow. The Kansas Department of Transportation said multiple roads are partially or completely covered with snow.

A 21-year-old man passenger died Sunday when a pickup truck in which he was riding overturned on an icy Wichita road.

In Utah, a snowboarder died after an avalanche in the backcountry. Authorities are now warning of a high early-season avalanche danger following the first fatality of the season.

In Illinois, heavy snow caused a car to slide onto railroad tracks, where it was hit by a freight train. The driver somehow walked away with no major injuries.

The storm is heading east. Moderate to heavy snow could fall from St. Louis to Indianapolis on Monday, CBS News climate and weather contributor Jeff Berardelli reports.

On Monday night, snow could move into New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania, but it would be quickly be followed by rain as milder air moves in. On Tuesday morning, snow was expected in Boston, Scranton and Albany, New York.

In Louisiana, a tornado was blamed for at least one death after it smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines.

