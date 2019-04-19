5 killed by storms as severe weather moves east

A violent weekend storm has already created a wave of problems ahead of the holiday weekend. Flash flooding and damaging winds were reported in North and South Carolina. Tornado watches and warnings are up into Virginia.

The system stretches from Florida to New England. At least five people have been killed in the past three days, including three in Mississippi.

In Franklin County, Virginia, a tornado left a trail of destruction, leveling homes, snapping trees and tossing cars. But among the wreckage was an American flag untouched by the storm.

Georgia firefighters saved a man trapped inside a truck after a large oak tree crushed his vehicle. A tree snapped, nearly splitting an apartment building in half. In Morton, Mississippi, cleanup is already underway after tornadoes and severe storms tore through the state Thursday.

Sharon Currie shot video on her phone as one of several tornadoes in the area blew out her walls and tossed her across the house. She's grateful to be alive.

"I never realized it was a tornado. I just thought it was just wind and rain," she said. "God was with me. God saved me."