Cougar attack leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in North Bend, Washington

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in a cougar attack in North Bend, Washington, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports. The two victims were mountain biking in the area when the incident took place around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

First responders said they found the deceased victim with the cougar still standing over the body. As wildlife officials approached them, the cougar ran from the scene, a King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson tells CBS News.

The mountain lion ran into the woods and officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game later tracked it down and shot and killed it, said Capt. Alan Myers of the state's Fish & Wildlife Police.

The injured 31-year-old biker was taken to a nearby hospital where they were he was listed in satisfactory condition.

Andreas Johnson

Cougars make up the largest members of the cat family in Washington, resulting in hundreds of calls to wildlife officers regarding sightings each year, according to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife website. It says the increasing human population and decreasing cougar habitat may lead to more encounters between humans and cougars.

In the last 100 years in North America, roughly 25 fatalities and 95 nonfatal cougar attacks have been reported, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said, but there was only one other fatal attack in the state. However, more attacks have been reported in the western United States and Canada over the past 20 years than in the previous 80 years.