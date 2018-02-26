1 killed, others injured in Washington avalanche, officials say

A deadly avalanche prompted first responders to rush to the Crystal Springs area in Seattle on Sunday, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports. Another avalanche reportedly caused a road closure along State Route 20.

One person was killed in the avalanche west of Cle Elum while two had minor injuries and another person also injured, according to Kittitas County officials.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for Washington's mountains.

Officials urged the public to avoid avalanche terrain or to only go into the backcountry Sunday.

Here's a closer look at the road closure provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation: