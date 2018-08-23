CBSN
CBS News August 23, 2018, 10:59 AM

"He dragged her in the water": 911 call gives insight into deadly alligator attack

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- A 911 call reveals a witness' frantic attempt to describe a fatal alligator attack on a woman in South Carolina. The woman, 45-year-old Cassandra Cline, was walking her dog in Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island when she was attacked on Monday, state and local officials said.  

In the call, a witness is heard describing the difficult moments, CBS affiliate WTOC reported

Dispatcher: "OK, you said she's being attacked by an alligator?"

Witness: "Yes, he dragged her in the water."

Dispatcher: "It's dragging her into the water?"

Witness: "She's in the water right now!" 

A police report said the witness was on the other side of the pond and that he didn't know how to help the woman, according to WTOC.

Dispatcher: "Is anybody still out there with her?"

Witness: "There's one other person that's there... I mean what do you do? Do you jump in the water? I don't know?" 

The police report from Beaufort County said that when authorities got to the scene, the woman -- a kindergarten teacher from upstate New York -- was found unresponsive. 

The incident took place near the 13th hole of a golf course.    

David Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said earlier this week that the 8-foot alligator had tried to get the dog after coming out of the water. Authorities said the alligator engaged in a tug of war with Cline after getting a hold of the dog's leash.

The alligator was later found and killed, said Lucas. The dog wasn't hurt in the incident. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News