Dead koala screwed to post in Australia sparks widespread anger

A photo of a dead koala found fixed by his paws to a wooden post has sparked widespread anger in Australia, BBC News reports.

Australian animal welfare authorities are investigating the Wednesday discovery of the koala, which was found by council workers in a park in Queensland, Australia. The koala's fur was matted with blood, the BBC reported.

"It's just sick, it makes me want to throw up," said Murray Chambers from Koala Rescue Queensland, the BBC reports.

"I've been doing this job for 10 years and I've never seen anything like it."

Koala Rescue Queensland, a not-for-profit group, posted the picture of the animal on Facebook in hopes of finding those responsible.

All is not as it seems in this photo. This poor koala has been screwed to the pole with building screws, he is deceased,... Posted by Koala Rescue Queensland Inc on Wednesday, January 10, 2018

"This poor koala has been screwed to the pole with building screws, he is deceased, but whether or not he was when cruelly attached to the structure is unknown," the post said Wednesday.

"If anyone can help find the culprits please contact us or police," it said. "Incident took place at Brooloo Park Lookout today."

Chambers said the koala could have been hit by a car. "My gut feeling is that it was hit but why would you screw a koala to a wooden structure?" he said.