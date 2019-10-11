D.C. authorities seek teen wanted in Capitol South Metro Station stabbing

A teenage boy was stabbed and seriously injured near the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon following an altercation with a teenage girl aboard a Metro train, CBS affiliate WUSA reports. The victim walked up to the station kiosk shortly after 12:30 p.m. and then collapsed.

Authorities do not believe the stabbing has any connection to the Capitol or Congress.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are looking for a 14-year-old girl in connection with the stabbing.

Three Metro employees attempted to administer medical aid, authorities said during a press conference. The juvenile victim was not breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incident started with an altercation aboard a Metro train. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage from both the train and station.

Police gather near the Capitol South Station Metro stop near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Friday, October 11, 2019, after a boy was stabbed and seriously injured. Susan Walsh / AP

Capitol South Station was closed amidst the investigation, which is being led by Metro Police and also involves the Washington, D.C. Police Department.