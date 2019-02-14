Live

Daytona 500 2019: How to watch NASCAR's big race Sunday

By Thom Craver

/ CBS News

The Daytona 500 — the race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series — is Sunday, Feb. 17. The culmination of Speedweeks — the 14 days of preliminary racing events — the Great American Race, often called the Super Bowl of auto racing, is actually the start of the NASCAR season.

How to watch the 2019 Daytona 500

How long is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 is run on a 2.5-mile long track. The drivers race 200 laps around the oval-shaped course for a total of 500 miles.

Who won last year's race?

Austin Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500 in a surprise victory. Twenty years after Dale Earnhardt Sr. celebrated his only Daytona 500 win, Dillion drove the Richard Childress #3 Chevrolet to victory lane.

Daytona 500 starting lineup

William Byron won the pole position for The Great American Race. His best lap time of 46.319 seconds. Second goes to Alex Bowman, whose time was less than four-hundredths behind Byron's qualifying. 

  1. William Byron
  2. Alex Bowman
  3. Jimmie Johnson
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Daniel Hemric (rookie)
  6. Joey Logano
  7. Martin Truex, Jr.
  8. Clint owyer
  9. Brad Keselowski
  10. Austin Dillon
  11. Paul Menard
  12. Denny Hamlin
  13. Kyle Busch
  14. Erik Jones
  15. Kevin Harvick
  16. Tyler Reddick
  17. Ryan Blaney
  18. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  19. Aric Almirola
  20. Daniel Suarez
  21. Kurt Bush
  22. Chris Buescher
  23. David Ragan
  24. Ryan Newman
  25. Michael McDowell
  26. Casey Mears
  27. Ryan Truex
  28. Ryan Preece (rookie)
  29. Jamie McMurray
  30. Matt DiBenedetto
  31. Brendan Gaughan
  32. Kyle Larson
  33. Bubba Wallace
  34. Ty Dillon
  35. Matt Tifft (rookie)
  36. Parker Kligerman
  37. Ross Chastain
  38. Landon Cassill
  39. Corey Lajoie
  40. Cody Ware (rookie)

First published on February 14, 2019

