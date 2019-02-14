Daytona 500 2019: How to watch NASCAR's big race Sunday
The Daytona 500 — the race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series — is Sunday, Feb. 17. The culmination of Speedweeks — the 14 days of preliminary racing events — the Great American Race, often called the Super Bowl of auto racing, is actually the start of the NASCAR season.
How to watch the 2019 Daytona 500
- What: Daytona 500
- Date: Sunday, February 17, 2019
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Daytona International Speedway – Daytona, Florida
- TV channel: Your local FOX station
- Online stream: Stream live TV with fuboTV — get a free one-week trial
How long is the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 is run on a 2.5-mile long track. The drivers race 200 laps around the oval-shaped course for a total of 500 miles.
Who won last year's race?
Austin Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500 in a surprise victory. Twenty years after Dale Earnhardt Sr. celebrated his only Daytona 500 win, Dillion drove the Richard Childress #3 Chevrolet to victory lane.
Daytona 500 starting lineup
William Byron won the pole position for The Great American Race. His best lap time of 46.319 seconds. Second goes to Alex Bowman, whose time was less than four-hundredths behind Byron's qualifying.
- William Byron
- Alex Bowman
- Jimmie Johnson
- Chase Elliott
- Daniel Hemric (rookie)
- Joey Logano
- Martin Truex, Jr.
- Clint owyer
- Brad Keselowski
- Austin Dillon
- Paul Menard
- Denny Hamlin
- Kyle Busch
- Erik Jones
- Kevin Harvick
- Tyler Reddick
- Ryan Blaney
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- Aric Almirola
- Daniel Suarez
- Kurt Bush
- Chris Buescher
- David Ragan
- Ryan Newman
- Michael McDowell
- Casey Mears
- Ryan Truex
- Ryan Preece (rookie)
- Jamie McMurray
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Brendan Gaughan
- Kyle Larson
- Bubba Wallace
- Ty Dillon
- Matt Tifft (rookie)
- Parker Kligerman
- Ross Chastain
- Landon Cassill
- Corey Lajoie
- Cody Ware (rookie)