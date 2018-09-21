Infants among 5 stabbed at New York City daycare

Five people have been stabbed, including three infants, at a daycare center in Flushing, Queens, New York City Police told CBS New York on Friday. The police said a female suspect was in custody with self-inflicted wounds to her wrists, making a total of six injured people at the scene.

One of the wounded infants was in serious condition. Two additional adults were also injured, including the father of one of the wounded infants. The man was stabbed in the leg.

The other adult stabbed was a staff member at the daycare center.

The police said four other children were removed from the daycare for observation, uninjured.

CBS New York reports that the daycare was in a home and it was not yet clear if it was being run as a licensed care center.

Neighbors told CBS New York they awoke early Friday morning to the sound of screams coming from the daycare.

This is a developing story and will be updated.