"Dawson’s Creek" cast reunites after 20 years for Entertainment Weekly cover

The cast of "Dawson's Creek" has reunited 20 years after their hit coming-of-age show premiered. Stars Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams joined forces with Busy Philipps, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Mary Beth Peil for a feature in Entertainment Weekly and a video on PeopleTV.

It was the first full reunion of the cast. Holmes said, "I think we've all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together. And never for long enough." The show ran from 1998 to 2003.

Van Der Beek said he never expected the show's wild popularity.

"I remember loving the script," Van Der Beek said. "I remember thinking everybody was amazing, the actors were perfectly cast, thinking, 'Wow, this is great.' But I think it would have been weird to have any expectation that it would blow up in the way it did."

Williams said she loved the impact the show had on young viewers.

"I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people," she explained. "That's why people, I think, are so connected to it. When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever. When you're so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what's going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you."