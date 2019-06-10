David Ortiz shot in club in Dominican Republic

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and wounded in his native Dominican Republic while at a club Sunday night, authorities said. Ortiz and TV presenter Jhoel Lopez were both wounded at the Dial nightclub in Santo Domingo.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

National police spokesperson Frank Felix Duran told CBS News Ortiz or urban singer Secreto, who was with him, may have been targeted. "We're not ruling out any scenario. What we can rule out is that this wasn't a robbery," he said.

Duran said the gunman fired without saying a word and hit Ortiz in the back.

Ortiz was taken to a nearby hospital. CBS News partner noticias S I N reports Ortiz is out of surgery and is in stable condition and that Lopez was shot in the leg.

The 43-year-old hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, in 2004 and 2013.