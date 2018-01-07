David Letterman announces Obama as first guest on new Netflix show, releases trailer

David Letterman released the trailer for his new show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," on Netflix. Letterman also announced the lineup of guests for his six-episode, hour-long talk show series.

Letterman's first guest will be former President Barack Obama. The appearance will mark Obama's first talk show appearance since leaving the White House. The premiere episode will be available on Friday, Jan. 12, and subsequent episodes will air monthly in 2018.

The former "Late Show" host's guest list is full of all-stars, including George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. The interviews take place both inside and outside a studio setting, with Letterman traveling to "locations far and wide," according to a Netflix press release. The episodes will take an in-depth look at Letterman's guests.

When Letterman announced the new show, he said in a statement, "I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely."

He also told the New York Times that the new series "feels like exactly what I want at this stage of my life." Letterman said he plans to keep his outgrown beard.