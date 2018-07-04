Former fire captain gets prison for drugging, raping probationary firefighter

URBANA, Ill. — A former central Illinois fire captain has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for drugging and raping a probationary employee during a party at his home last year. The News-Gazette reports former Savoy fire Capt. David "D.J." Dunn apologized to his victim and the community during his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

"I would give anything to take back the events of that night," Dunn reportedly said.

The paper reports that at the time of the April 2017 assault, Dunn, 44, had been planning on leaving his position to take a fire-chief job in Alaska and hosted a going away party. That's when prosecutors say he gave an incapacitating drug to the victim and then sexually assaulted him. Dunn also put an erectile dysfunction drug into the victim's drink prior to the rape, an assistant state's attorney reportedly said.

Dunn's 22-year-old victim said that after the assault he thought about how satisfying it would have been to kill Dunn, but he decided to be the kind of person who does the right thing. He also said he believed death to be "too easy" a punishment.

He told Dunn Tuesday that "If I wasn't your first victim, I will be your last."

Dunn was convicted in May of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Judge Tom Difanis called it "a reprehensible and horrible offense." Before the sentencing, he reportedly rejected a defense request for a new trial.

The defense says it will file a motion asking the judge to re-consider the sentence.