David and Louise Turpin face new charges in captivity case

PERRIS, Calif. -- The California parents accused of torturing and starving their 13 children appeared in court Friday for a procedural hearing. As the legal case against David and Louise Turpin moves forward, both are facing new charges.

The children were rescued from a home in Perris, California, nearly six weeks ago, where they were allegedly imprisoned for years in squalid conditions. A source tells CBS News the younger six are split between two foster homes. The seven adult siblings are in a nearby medical center.

Prosecutors added three new counts of cruelty to a child for both Turpins and an additional count of felony assault for Louise Turpin in an amended complaint Friday, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office. Both pleaded not guilty, CBS Los Angeles' Randy Paige reported via Twitter.

The couple had previously pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of torture, 7 counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and 12 counts of false imprisonment, for alleged crimes ranging from 2010 to the present. David Turpin is also charged with one count of lewd act on a child.

Friday, both were ordered to appear on March 23 for another court date. A preliminary hearing was set for May 14. A defense attorney said there was "significant physical evidence" in the case and wasn't sure whether he would be prepared.