Dave Chappelle hand-delivers tickets to couple who got scammed on Craigslist

A couple from Charlotte, North Carolina, was excited to see their favorite comedian, Dave Chappelle, on Valentine's Day. Deidra and Eddie Dickens bought the tickets for the special date night on Craigslist — only to realize they were fake. The couple was scammed out of hundreds of dollars, and when the comedian heard about their misfortune, he decided to do something to help.

The couple was going to the show with their friends, and Deidra Dickens wanted to specifically buy four tickets at the end of the row. Her husband often uses a wheelchair, and she wanted to make sure he had a wheelchair-accessible aisle seat. She paid $500 for the Valentine's Day gift.

But the Craigslist seller took her money and never sent the tickets, cutting off all communication. "[They] have no empathy or goodness, or I don't know, maybe no soul," Dickens told CBS affiliate WBTV.

Still, the couple decided to go out for dinner with their friends the night they were supposed to see Chappelle's show. They went to the Omni Charlotte Hotel, which was near the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center where the comedian would be. But instead of going straight to the venue, Chappelle made a pitstop to surprise the couple and hand-deliver tickets. He tracked them down with help from CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV.

"Always get your tickets from reliable sources," Chappelle said as he approached the couple. They were shocked to see the comedian at their dinner table – and their priceless reaction was caught on WBTV's cameras.

Dave Chappelle hand-delivered tickets to his show to a couple who were scammed on Craigslist. WBTV

Chapelle handed them tickets to his show and said he hoped they had a great Valentine's Day. The Dickenses said the comedian couldn't have been nicer. He even posed for a photo with him.

"Holy moly. Dave Chappelle handing us tickets to the show. I cannot even describe how I'm feeling right now," Deidra said.

"I never thought I'd be sitting in my wheelchair going to a Dave Chappelle show," Eddie said.

Chappelle said giving the couple new tickets was the least he could do.

"It felt good," Chappelle said. "It felt like I just got to make something that was wrong right. And it didn't hurt me or cost me anything to do it so I'm just happy it worked out."

The good deed also comes with a lesson. "It's good that people know always get your tickets from reliable sources," Chappelle said. "And take any opportunity that's presented to you to be kind especially if it's something easy to do."