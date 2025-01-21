"Supergiant" sea bug named after Darth Vader found in South China Sea

Researchers studying crustaceans in Vietnam have identified a new "supergiant" sea bug species that bears a surprising resemblance to a classic movie villain.

Deep-sea sea bugs, or the Bathynomus species, have been eaten regularly in Vietnam since 2017, according to the researchers, who published their findings in the science journal ZooKeys. The crustaceans, members of the isopod family, are fished from deep water, usually in the South China Sea, and sold in restaurants and other eateries. The study was exploring the sudden popularity of the crustaceans.

While conducting the research, scientists noticed a species they didn't recognize. All isopods are characterized by hard, protective exoskeletons and seven pairs of legs, but they're usually incredibly small, about 2.5 centimeters. The new species had evolved to be much larger, around 30 centimeters, the researchers said. There are only 11 known "supergiant" and nine "giant" Bathynomus species, and this is only the second supergiant to be found in the South China Sea.

A view of the Bathynomus vaderi from the top, beneath and head-on. Ng PKL, Sidabalok CM, Nguyen TS (2025) / ZooKeys 1223: 289-310.

The species was officially named Bathynomus vaderi, after "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader. Researchers said the crustacean's head resembled Vader's iconic helmet.

The new species also has a segment at the back of its legs that narrows at the end and curves slightly backward. That helped researchers distinguish it from existing supergiant species, the study said.

The crustacean is thought to live over 3,000 feet underwater, CBS News partner BBC News reported, where no light reaches. The researchers said they were told the species was fished near the Spratly Islands in Vietnam. More work will be need to done to find out if the species lives elsewhere in the South China Sea.