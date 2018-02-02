CBSN
AP February 2, 2018, 9:16 AM

Darren Osborne sentenced for attack on Muslims in London

Darren Osborne, 48, who was convicted of murder and attempted murder after he carried out an attack outside Finsbury Park Mosque in London, Britain, is seen in a police handout photo supplied on February 1, 2018.

London Metropolitan Police

LONDON -- A man who drove into worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man and injuring a dozen others, has been sentenced to at least 43 years in prison.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Darren Osborne's mind had been "poisoned" by far-right ideas.

She sentenced the 48-year-old on Friday to life with no chance of parole for 43 years.

A jury convicted Osborne of murder and attempted murder on Thursday for the June 2017 attack in London's Finsbury Park neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and 12 people were injured when Osborne drove a rented van into people leaving evening prayers during Ramadan.

Prosecutors said Osborne was motivated by a hatred of Muslims and had been radicalized by online far-right and Islamophobic propaganda.

