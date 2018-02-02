Darren Osborne sentenced for attack on Muslims in London

LONDON -- A man who drove into worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man and injuring a dozen others, has been sentenced to at least 43 years in prison.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Darren Osborne's mind had been "poisoned" by far-right ideas.

She sentenced the 48-year-old on Friday to life with no chance of parole for 43 years.

A jury convicted Osborne of murder and attempted murder on Thursday for the June 2017 attack in London's Finsbury Park neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and 12 people were injured when Osborne drove a rented van into people leaving evening prayers during Ramadan.

Prosecutors said Osborne was motivated by a hatred of Muslims and had been radicalized by online far-right and Islamophobic propaganda.