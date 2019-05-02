Celtics President Danny Ainge suffers mild heart attack

Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack this week and is expected to make a full recovery, the team announced Thursday. Ainge, 60, received immediate medical attention Tuesday in Milwaukee, where the Celtics lost to the Bucks 123-102 in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The series is tied 1-1.

The team said Ainge will return to Boston shortly.

In 2009, Ainge also suffered a minor heart attack that required a brief stay in the hospital, CBS Boston reported.

Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics speaks with the media on September 26, 2016 in Waltham, Massachusetts. Tim Bradbury / Getty

Ainge is a former Celtics guard who helped the team win two championships in 1984 and 1986.