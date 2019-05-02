Live

Watch CBSN Live

Celtics President Danny Ainge suffers mild heart attack

By Justin Carissimo

/ CBS News

Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack this week and is expected to make a full recovery, the team announced Thursday. Ainge, 60, received immediate medical attention Tuesday in Milwaukee, where the Celtics lost to the Bucks 123-102 in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The series is tied 1-1.

The team said Ainge will return to Boston shortly. 

In 2009, Ainge also suffered a minor heart attack that required a brief stay in the hospital, CBS Boston reported.

Boston Celtics Media Day
Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics speaks with the media on September 26, 2016 in Waltham, Massachusetts. Tim Bradbury / Getty

Ainge is a former Celtics guard who helped the team win two championships in 1984 and 1986. 

First published on May 2, 2019 / 1:06 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Justin Carissimo

Justin is a breaking news editor at CBS News. Reach him at justin.carissimo@cbsi.com.