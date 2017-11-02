Kentucky man facing murder charges in crash that killed family of 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Prosecutors in northern Kentucky have announced murder charges against a man blamed for a head-on traffic crash that killed five members of a family.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said Thursday that 57-year-old Daniel Greis of Independence is facing five murder counts stemming from last week's crash.

An arrest warrant says Greis admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana before the crash.

CBS News affiliate WKYT-TV reports the crash took place on Oct. 26.

Sanders said police investigators determined Greis was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he plowed into the vehicle carrying the victims.

Killed were Rodney Pollitt Jr., Samantha Malohn and their three children — Cailie Pollitt, Brenden Pollitt and Hailieann Pollitt.

Charges were announced shortly before the victims' funeral.

The circuit clerk's office could find no record of an attorney for Greis.