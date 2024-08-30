"Dancing With the Stars" dancer Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge in California

Longtime "Dancing With the Stars" dancer Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony domestic violence in Napa County, California, according to arrest records.

The county's Public Booking Report says the 42-year-old Chigvintsev was arrested just before 10 a.m. for allegedly violating California Penal Code 273.5(a), willfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim who is a current or former spouse or partner, or cohabiting family member.

Chigvintsev, a 13-season veteran of the DWTS show, lives north of San Francisco in the city of Yountville with his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia, and their young son. Chigvintsev was partnered with Garcia, formerly Nikki Bella, on DWTS season 25 in 2019. They married in 2022.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella attend Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

It was not clear whom the victim of the alleged domestic violence was. CBS News Bay Area has contacted the Napa County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

Chigvintsev was released from custody at 2:18 p.m. Thursday after posting $25,000 bail, according to the county's release database.

On Monday, Garcia posted photos and videos on her Instagram account to mark her and Chigvintsev's wedding anniversary.

Chigvintsev posted his own remembrance of their anniversary Monday on his Instagram account.

"Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life with out you," the post's caption read. "You are my everything."