Damon Wayans Jr. on his dad's "bizarre" "Lethal Weapon" announcement, new show

Damon Wayans Jr. weighed in on his father's surprise announcement that he was leaving his role on the hit Fox series "Lethal Weapon." In an interview with the website EURweb.com, the elder Wayans said he plans to exit the show after it finishes production on its third season.

Asked about his father's departure on "CBS This Morning" on Thursday, Wayans Jr. said, "I saw the video and I was just like, 'Dad, that's bizarre.' So I don't know, he might be. I don't know, if the show goes off the air he might be leaving."

Wayans Jr. is the star of the new CBS comedy "Happy Together" about an accountant whose life is turned upside down when a famous rock star unexpectedly moves in with him and his wife.

"One of the things that drew me to the show was the fact that it's a couple who enjoy each other's company, you know? So many times in shows, you just see them, people putting up with each other for the kids or wanting to divorce. This couple actually enjoys time with each other. And then this pop star comes in and just heightens the happiness," Wayans Jr. said.

The show's premise might sounds wacky, but it was actually inspired by real events.

"I'm told to say it's loosely inspired by a true story of the creator of the show, Ben Winston. This happened to him. Harry Styles from One Direction moved in with Ben Winston and his wife for like what was supposed to be two weeks, wound up being two years. He stayed in his attic. So, that's pretty bizarre," Wayans Jr. said. "But anything past that is just fiction."

"Happy Together" airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS.