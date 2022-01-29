Damon Arnette cut by Kansas City Chiefs after Las Vegas arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed to CBS News on Saturday they have released cornerback Damon Arnette. The 25-year-old was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday.

Arnette is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit and two drug possession charges, records from the Clark County Detention Center show.

Damon Arnette speaks to the media on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

His arrest came after a dispute involving a gun was reported at Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, according to CBS affiliate KLAS. Markell Surrell, 20, also was arrested and charged with carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit.

The two made bail Saturday morning and are scheduled to appear in court on March 29, KLAS reports.

Arnette had recently joined the Chiefs — who are playing in the AFC Championship this weekend — after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him in November over a video he made in which he flashed a gun and allegedly threatened to kill someone.

"The bottom line: The Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said at the time.

Jordan Freiman contributed reporting.