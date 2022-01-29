Damon Arnette cut by Kansas City Chiefs after Las Vegas arrest
The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed to CBS News on Saturday they have released cornerback Damon Arnette. The 25-year-old was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday.
Arnette is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit and two drug possession charges, records from the Clark County Detention Center show.
His arrest came after a dispute involving a gun was reported at Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, according to CBS affiliate KLAS. Markell Surrell, 20, also was arrested and charged with carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit.
The two made bail Saturday morning and are scheduled to appear in court on March 29, KLAS reports.
Arnette had recently joined the Chiefs — who are playing in the AFC Championship this weekend — after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him in November over a video he made in which he flashed a gun and allegedly threatened to kill someone.
"The bottom line: The Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said at the time.
Jordan Freiman contributed reporting.
for more features.