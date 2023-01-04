Bengals receiver Tee Higgins shares support for Damar Hamlin following play that left Bills player in critical condition

What could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest?

What could cause Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest?

What could cause Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins tweeted a message of support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was taken to the hospital in critical condition after collapsing mid-game.

Higgins joined dozens of others from the NFL community on Monday to wish Hamlin a quick recovery.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family," Higgins wrote. "I'm praying that you pull through bro. Love."

After tackling Higgins on what appeared to be a routine play, Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night's game in Cincinnati. The rest of the game was then suspended.

With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the receiver was running with the ball and ended up hitting Hamlin in the chest with his helmet when the safety went to make the tackle. Hamlin dragged Higgins to the ground, stood up and then collapsed a few seconds later.

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball while being chased by Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Hamlin was treated on the field for over 10 minutes, including being given CPR, and his heartbeat was eventually restored. He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin spent Monday night in an intensive care unit and has remained there in critical condition.

The safety's family put out its first statement regarding Hamlin's condition on Tuesday morning, requesting people to "keep Damar in your prayers."

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown for Damar during this challenging time," the family said. "Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."