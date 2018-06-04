5 wounded, including pregnant teen, in shootout at Dallas football game

DALLAS -- Police say five people were shot and wounded, including two women who are seriously hurt, when a man drove a moped onto a football field in Dallas and opened fire on spectators as a game was being played. Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said in a statement Monday that several people in the crowd returned fire at the unidentified man Sunday evening.

Dallas police say they are searching for at least two gunmen. Police tell CBS DFW some of the first officers on the scene used tourniquets on the wounded to stop bleeding, possibly saving lives.

Mitchell says two women are in critical condition and another woman and two men are in stable condition.

CBS DFW reports one of the injured people is a pregnant teen shot in the chest who was rushed to the hospital. Family members say the teen was alert and talking and that the baby is okay.

It's not clear if the suspect is among the injured. Police said in the statement that no suspects have been identified. Police have released no information on the gunman's motive.

A witness shared video of the shooting on Facebook, obtained by CBS DFW, recorded while he was running for cover. Dozens of gunshots can be heard along with people screaming. Earlier in the video, an argument can be heard between some people standing near the football field.

Braylon Allen-Stovall, who filmed the video, said he dodged about 10 bullets but uninjured.