Pipe bomb discovered at Alabama sheriff's office

By Caroline Linton

The Dale County Sheriff's Office and 911 Center were evacuated Tuesday after a pipe bomb was discovered there, about 80 miles southeast of Montgomery, authorities said. The sheriff's office said investigators brought in evidence to the sheriff's office not knowing a bomb was inside, CBS Dothan affiliate WTVY-TV reports.

An all clear was given about an hour later, according to the sheriff's office.

During the incident, 911 calls were rerouted to the nearby city of Dothan.

